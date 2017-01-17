Jan 17 IHS Markit Ltd :

* IHS markit reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Q4 earnings per share $0.21

* Q4 revenue $874 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.02 to $2.08

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.49 billion to $3.56 billion

* IHS Markit Ltd sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.375 billion to $1.400 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.05, revenue view $3.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: