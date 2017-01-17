Jan 17 Bank Of The Ozarks Inc

* Bank of the Ozarks Inc announces record fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.72

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for Q4 of 2016 was $194.8 million, an 82.9 pct increase