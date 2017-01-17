BRIEF-Alcoa reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.14 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 17 Alacer Gold Corp
* Alacer Gold announces 2016 results and increased 2017 production guidance
* Alacer Gold Corp sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs $700/ oz to $750/ oz
* Alacer Gold Corp - Copler's 2017 sustaining capital expenditure is planned to total $12 million
* Alacer gold - "will continue to advance construction of Copler sulfide expansion project, which is on schedule for first gold production next year"
* Production guidance for 2017 is higher at 160,000 to 180,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported higher-than-expected profit and revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.
* Hawaiian holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results