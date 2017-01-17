BRIEF-Alcoa reports Q4 adj. earnings per share $0.14 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 17 Wex Inc
* Wex and OnDeck announce strategic partnership to offer financing to Wex small business customers
* Wex Inc - under terms of agreement, Wex customers will gain access to OnDeck product suite of loans up to $500,000
* Wex Inc - under terms of agreement, Wex customers will gain access to OnDeck product suite of loans up to $500,000 and lines of credit up to $100,000
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported higher-than-expected profit and revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.
* Hawaiian holdings reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results