Jan 17 Richmont Mines Inc :

* Richmont achieves revised annual operational guidance and delivers record production

* Q4 revenue C$44.2 million

* Company-Wide production was 29,505 ounces of gold (27,759 ounces sold) for quarter

* Reported q4 revenues of $44.2 million

* Richmont Mines Inc - company-wide cash costs for quarter were $952 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: