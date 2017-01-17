BRIEF-CHARTER FINANCIAL SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.06 PER SHARE
* CHARTER FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
Jan 17 Comstock Mining Inc :
* Comstock mining announces $10.7 million strategic refinancing
* Comstock mining inc - issued an 11% senior secured debenture due 2021 in amount of $10.7 million
* Comstock mining inc - until January 1, 2019, interest will be payable in cash and/or in form of additional debentures, at company's option
* Company has also nominated and elected Clark Gillam to board of directors effective as of date hereof.
* Comstock mining-strategic refinancing with affiliate of GF Capital that retires substantially all co's obligations, resumes drilling at Dayton resource area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million
Jan 24 Peabody Energy Corp, the world's largest private sector coal producer, stood by its current bankruptcy exit plan on Tuesday, saying in court papers that no alternative proposal satisfies its reorganization goals.