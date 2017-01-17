Jan 17 Jagged Peak Energy Inc:

* Jagged Peak Energy Inc announces launch of initial public offering

* Jagged Peak Energy Inc launched IPO of 38.2 million shares of its common stock at anticipated initial offering price between $16.00 and $18.00 per share

* Jagged Peak -offering 26.5 million shares of its common stock and selling stockholders are offering 11.8 million shares of jagged peak's common stock

* Jagged peak energy - Citigroup, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for offering Source text for Eikon: