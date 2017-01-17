BRIEF-GasLog Partners LP announces pricing of public offering of 3.75 mln common units
* Says public offering of 3.75 million common units priced at $20.50/unit
Jan 17 Jagged Peak Energy Inc:
* Jagged Peak Energy Inc announces launch of initial public offering
* Jagged Peak Energy Inc launched IPO of 38.2 million shares of its common stock at anticipated initial offering price between $16.00 and $18.00 per share
* Jagged Peak -offering 26.5 million shares of its common stock and selling stockholders are offering 11.8 million shares of jagged peak's common stock
* Jagged peak energy - Citigroup, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for offering Source text for Eikon:
* Ocular Therapeutix Inc announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* First Hawaiian, Inc. announces proposed secondary offering of common stock