* Koppers and Arcelormittal enter into long-term coal tar supply agreements through 2026

* Koppers Holdings Inc - Koppers will purchase coal tar, a byproduct of Arcelormittal coke plants in united states

* Koppers - contracts have initial terms of 10 years, Koppers will purchase coal tar, a byproduct of Arcelormittal coke plants in united states