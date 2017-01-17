Jan 17 Morgan Stanley -

* Morgan Stanley reports fourth quarter and full year 2016:

* Q4 earnings per share $0.81

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 net revenues of $9.0 billion and earnings per diluted share of $0.81

* Morgan Stanley qtrly annualized return on average common equity 8.7 percent versus 8.7 percent in q3

* Qtrly fixed income sales and trading net revenues of $1.5 billion increased from $550 million a year ago

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $8.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Investment management reported AUM or supervision at q4-end of $417 billion versus $417 billion at q3-end

* Qtrly equity sales and trading net revenues of $2.0 billion increased from $1.8 billion a year ago

* Qtrly compensation expense of $4.1 billion increased from $3.7 billion a year ago

* As of Dec 31, 2016, firm estimates pro forma fully phased-in cet 1 risk-based capital ratio to be 6.3 percent

* Qtrly non-compensation expenses of $2.7 billion compared with $2.6 billion a year ago

* Q4 institutional securities net revenue $4,614 million versus $3,419 million

* Morgan Stanley qtrly wealth management pre-tax margin was 22%

* As of Dec. 31, 2016, tangible book value per common share was $31.98 versus $32.13 at q3-end

* Wealth management net revenues for current quarter were $4.0 billion compared with $3.8 billion a year ago

* Qtrly trading revenue $2.79 billion versus $1.47 billion year ago