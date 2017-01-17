BRIEF-Canadian National Railway reports Q4 earnings per share C$1.32
* CN reports record q4-2016 net income of c$1,018 million, with diluted earnings per share (eps) up 12 per cent to c$1.32 and up four per cent to c$1.23 on an adjusted basis (1)
Jan 17 Morgan Stanley -
* Morgan Stanley reports fourth quarter and full year 2016:
* Q4 earnings per share $0.81
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 net revenues of $9.0 billion and earnings per diluted share of $0.81
* Morgan Stanley qtrly annualized return on average common equity 8.7 percent versus 8.7 percent in q3
* Qtrly fixed income sales and trading net revenues of $1.5 billion increased from $550 million a year ago
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $8.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Investment management reported AUM or supervision at q4-end of $417 billion versus $417 billion at q3-end
* Qtrly equity sales and trading net revenues of $2.0 billion increased from $1.8 billion a year ago
* Qtrly compensation expense of $4.1 billion increased from $3.7 billion a year ago
* As of Dec 31, 2016, firm estimates pro forma fully phased-in cet 1 risk-based capital ratio to be 6.3 percent
* Qtrly non-compensation expenses of $2.7 billion compared with $2.6 billion a year ago
* Q4 institutional securities net revenue $4,614 million versus $3,419 million
* Morgan Stanley qtrly wealth management pre-tax margin was 22%
* As of Dec. 31, 2016, tangible book value per common share was $31.98 versus $32.13 at q3-end
* Wealth management net revenues for current quarter were $4.0 billion compared with $3.8 billion a year ago
* Qtrly trading revenue $2.79 billion versus $1.47 billion year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Restaurants and packaged food company Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its unit Bob Evans Restaurants to Golden Globe Capital for $565 million.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Oil companies Shell and Phillips 66 together bought 6.4 million barrels of oil last week from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), according to a Department of Energy document released on Tuesday.