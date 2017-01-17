Jan 17 Petroshale Inc :

* PetroShale announces significant production increase

* PetroShale Inc - current working interest production is approximately 4,000 boe/d, compared to an average of 1,540 boe/d in Q3 of 2016

* PetroShale- Eog's adjacent well, in which co has 18.8pct working interest, has produced over 635,000 boe during its first 18 months of production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: