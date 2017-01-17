Hard-drive maker Seagate's revenue slips 3.1 pct
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported a 3.1 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in prices and slowing demand.
Jan 17 First Majestic Silver Corp :
* First majestic produces a record 18.7m silver eqv. Oz in 2016 (4.4m silver eqv. Oz in q4); announces 2017 production outlook and cost guidance
* Company anticipates 2017 silver production will range between 11.1 to 12.4 million ounces
* In 2017, company plans to invest a total of $124.0 million on capital expenditures
Jan 24 Canadian National Railway Co reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as the railroad moved higher volumes of Canadian grains and U.S. soybeans, refined petroleum products, finished vehicles and petroleum coke.
Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and earnings on Tuesday, but last year delivered fewer-than-forecast F-35 jets, the program that President Donald Trump has criticized as too expensive.