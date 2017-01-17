Jan 17 First Majestic Silver Corp :

* First majestic produces a record 18.7m silver eqv. Oz in 2016 (4.4m silver eqv. Oz in q4); announces 2017 production outlook and cost guidance

* Company anticipates 2017 silver production will range between 11.1 to 12.4 million ounces

* In 2017, company plans to invest a total of $124.0 million on capital expenditures