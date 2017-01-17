Hard-drive maker Seagate's revenue slips 3.1 pct
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported a 3.1 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in prices and slowing demand.
Jan 17 Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
* Q4 revenue c$22.3 million
* Wesdome gold mines - q4 combined production at the eagle river complex was 11,887 ounces
* Wesdome gold mines - for 2017 combined gold production from eagle river underground mine and mishi open pit mine to range between 52,000 and 58,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported a 3.1 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in prices and slowing demand.
Jan 24 Canadian National Railway Co reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as the railroad moved higher volumes of Canadian grains and U.S. soybeans, refined petroleum products, finished vehicles and petroleum coke.
Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and earnings on Tuesday, but last year delivered fewer-than-forecast F-35 jets, the program that President Donald Trump has criticized as too expensive.