Jan 17 Tuesday Morning Corp

* Tuesday morning corporation announces executive appointments

* Tuesday morning corp - preliminary q2 net sales were approximately $328 million with a comparable store sales increase of approximately 3.8%

* Q2 revenue view $327.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tuesday morning corp- melissa phillips, president and chief operating officer, has resigned from co and position of coo has been eliminated