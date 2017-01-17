Jan 17 Golden Star Resources Ltd :

* Golden Star enters into a bought deal agreement for gross proceeds of c$30,000,300

* Golden Star resources - underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 27.3 million common shares at a price of c$1.10 per common share

* Golden Star resources ltd says intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund exploration projects on company's properties among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: