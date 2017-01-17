Hard-drive maker Seagate's revenue slips 3.1 pct
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported a 3.1 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in prices and slowing demand.
Jan 17 Trilogy Energy Corp :
* Trilogy Energy Corp provides update on Q4 2016 operations, 2017 hedging program and 2017 guidance
* Trilogy Energy Corp - Trilogy's board of directors approved a 2017 capital budget of $130 million
* Trilogy Energy Corp - management expects FY capital program to be funded entirely out of funds flow from operations
* Trilogy Energy Corp - 2016 annual production averaged approximately 21,800 boe/d, with an exit rate in december 2016 of approximately 23,800 boe/d
* Trilogy Energy Corp - funds flow from operations for Q4 is approximately $22.4 million
* Trilogy Energy Corp - excluding one-time adjustments for emulsion release Q4 2016 funds flow from operations was expected to be approximately $30 million
* Trilogy Energy Corp - estimating net capital expenditures of approximately $72.8 million for 2016
* Trilogy Energy Corp says average production during Q4 of 2016 is expected to be approximately 22,600 boe/d,
* Trilogy Energy corplans to invest approximately $60 million into Kaybob Montney Oil pool in 2017 to drill 15 horizontal net wells, among other things
* For 2017, Trilogy is forecasting its capital expenditures to be less than its projected funds flow from operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Canadian National Railway Co reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as the railroad moved higher volumes of Canadian grains and U.S. soybeans, refined petroleum products, finished vehicles and petroleum coke.
Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and earnings on Tuesday, but last year delivered fewer-than-forecast F-35 jets, the program that President Donald Trump has criticized as too expensive.