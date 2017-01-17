Hard-drive maker Seagate's revenue slips 3.1 pct
Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported a 3.1 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in prices and slowing demand.
Jan 17 Lowe's Companies Inc
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
* Says croom will also continue to lead internal audit and enterprise risk management, areas he has managed since 2009.
* Lowe's companies inc- croom succeeds robert f. (bob) hull jr
* Lowe's companies inc - hull will remain at lowe's through march to ensure a smooth transition period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Canadian National Railway Co reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as the railroad moved higher volumes of Canadian grains and U.S. soybeans, refined petroleum products, finished vehicles and petroleum coke.
Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and earnings on Tuesday, but last year delivered fewer-than-forecast F-35 jets, the program that President Donald Trump has criticized as too expensive.