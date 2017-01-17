Jan 17 Lowe's Companies Inc

* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire

* Says croom will also continue to lead internal audit and enterprise risk management, areas he has managed since 2009.

* Lowe's companies inc- croom succeeds robert f. (bob) hull jr

* Lowe's companies inc - hull will remain at lowe's through march to ensure a smooth transition period