Jan 17 Charter Communications Inc :

* Charter Communications Inc - co, units intend to offer $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027

* Charter Communications -intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to repurchase issuers' outstanding 6.625% senior notes due 2022, among others