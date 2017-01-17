Jan 17 Solar Alliance Energy Inc
* Solar Alliance sells interest in British Columbia Wind
Projects for $1.35 million
* Wind asset sale includes sale of a 15% interest in
Wildmare Wind Energy Project
* Wind asset sale includes a 100% interest in other assorted
development stage wind assets in British Columbia
* Solar Alliance Energy says has signed letter of intent
with Concord Green Energy for sale of British Columbia wind
energy assets through plan of arrangement
