Jan 17 Solar Alliance Energy Inc

* Solar Alliance sells interest in British Columbia Wind Projects for $1.35 million

* Wind asset sale includes sale of a 15% interest in Wildmare Wind Energy Project

* Wind asset sale includes a 100% interest in other assorted development stage wind assets in British Columbia

* Solar Alliance Energy says has signed letter of intent with Concord Green Energy for sale of British Columbia wind energy assets through plan of arrangement