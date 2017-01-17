Jan 17 Power Solutions International Inc
* Power Solutions International signs mutually exclusive
supply agreement with Enchanted Rock
* Power Solutions International Inc says agreement is valued
at approximately $240 to $335 million over first five years
* Power Solutions International says new agreement expands
partnership between ERock and 3PI, established by an earlier
agreement signed in June of 2016
* Power Solutions International says agreement specifies
that ERock to buy an additional, approximate $30 million of new
microgrid genset units from 3PI in 2017
