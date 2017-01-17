UPDATE 2-U.S. packaging company WestRock to buy smaller rival for $1.39 bln
* WestRock shares rise 3.9 pct to 16-month high (Adds details, background, analyst comment, share price)
Jan 17 Terex Corp :
* Terex Corporation commences cash tender offer for up to $550 million of its 6.00% senior notes due 2021
* Terex Corp says expects to fund purchase of notes tendered with proceeds received in a new financing transaction together with available cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WestRock shares rise 3.9 pct to 16-month high (Adds details, background, analyst comment, share price)
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
* Is expanding its home healthcare business in South America with acquisition of Oxymaster, a national sector player in Colombia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)