* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real
Estate Investment Trust
* ELAD Canada says agreed to acquire, through an indirect
subsidiary, 1.6 million units of Agellan Commercial Real Estate
Investment Trust
* ELAD Canada Inc says units of Agellan will be acquired by
ELAD Genesis Limited Partnership at a price of $10.80 per unit
* ELAD Canada Inc says units will be acquired for an
aggregate cash purchase price of $17.69 million
