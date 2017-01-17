Jan 17 Apivio Systems Inc -

* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer

* Apivio Systems -Advised shareholders not to take action until further notice with respect to announcement earlier by Nuri Telecom Company Limited

* Apivio Systems Inc- Have established a special committee of independent directors to evaluate Nuri offer and manage value maximization process

* Apivio Systems- Co retained Haywood Securities as financial advisors in connection with offer