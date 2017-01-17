UPDATE 1-Toshiba board to approve plans to split off chip business on Friday -source
* Move is part of measures to offset multi-billion dlr writedown
Jan 17 Apivio Systems Inc -
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems -Advised shareholders not to take action until further notice with respect to announcement earlier by Nuri Telecom Company Limited
* Apivio Systems Inc- Have established a special committee of independent directors to evaluate Nuri offer and manage value maximization process
* Apivio Systems- Co retained Haywood Securities as financial advisors in connection with offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.