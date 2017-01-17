(Corrects date to Jan. 17 from Jan. 18)

Jan 17 Premium Income Corp -

* Premium Income Corporation announces year end results

* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share

* FY net assets attributable to holders of class a shares were $63.9 million or $6.00 per class a share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: