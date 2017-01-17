Jan 17 Atico Mining Corp

* Atico reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results

* Qtrly production of 5.15 million pounds of copper contained in concentrates; an increase of 33 percent over Q4 2015

* Qtrly production of 2,832 ounces of gold contained in concentrates; a decrease of 18 percent over Q4 2015

* Atico Mining Corp - FY production of 18.72 million pounds of copper contained in concentrates; an increase of 55 percent over 2015

* Atico Mining Corp - FY production of 11,159 ounces of gold contained in concentrates; an increase of 2 percent over 2015