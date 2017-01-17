UPDATE 1-Toshiba board to approve plans to split off chip business on Friday -source
* Move is part of measures to offset multi-billion dlr writedown
Jan 18 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co -
* HPE to acquire Simplivity and expand leadership in growing hybrid it industry
* Deal for $650 million in cash
* HPE expects acquisition to be accretive to earnings in first full fiscal year following close.
* Within 60 days of closing transaction, co intends to offer Simplivity omni stack software qualified for proliant dl380 servers
* In second half of 2017, will offer integrated hpe simplivity hyperconverged systems based on hpe proliant servers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.