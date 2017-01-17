UPDATE 3-'La La Land' turns on the charm in 'not-so-white' Oscars line-up
* Amazon gets first streaming best picture nod (Adds quotes by Academy of Motion Pictures president, analyst)
Jan 17 Sino Agro Food Inc :
* Sino Agro Food provides updates on the restructuring of its aquaculture business
* Sino Agro Food Inc - "completed important legal due diligence and made meaningful progress toward restructuring, carve-out and subsequent spin-off"
* Sino Agro Food Inc - in addition to providing dividend shares to current shareholders of Sino Agro Food, co, itself, will maintain stake in tri-way Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amazon gets first streaming best picture nod (Adds quotes by Academy of Motion Pictures president, analyst)
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A New York state appeals court on Tuesday reinstated the criminal conviction of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov for stealing computer code from the bank as he prepared to jump to a high-speed trading start-up.
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)