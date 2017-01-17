Jan 17 Sino Agro Food Inc :

* Sino Agro Food provides updates on the restructuring of its aquaculture business

* Sino Agro Food Inc - "completed important legal due diligence and made meaningful progress toward restructuring, carve-out and subsequent spin-off"

* Sino Agro Food Inc - in addition to providing dividend shares to current shareholders of Sino Agro Food, co, itself, will maintain stake in tri-way Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: