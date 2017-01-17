Jan 17 Linear Technology Corp :

* Linear Technology reports sequential increases in revenue, net income, and earnings per share. The company increases the quarterly dividend $0.01 to $0.33 per share

* Q2 revenue $375.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $373.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Linear Technology Corp - as a result of pending transaction with analog devices, company will not hold a quarterly earnings conference call

* Linear Technology Corp - board of directors approved an increase in company's quarterly dividend from $0.32 per share to $0.33 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: