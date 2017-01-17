Jan 17 National General Holdings Corp :
* National General announces agreement to acquire certain
accident & health platforms from the Word & Brown Companies
* National General Holdings Corp - expect this acquisition
to be immediately accretive to earnings
* National General Holdings Corp - has agreed to acquire
Quotit Corporation and Healthcompare from Word & Brown Companies
