UPDATE 1-Toshiba board to approve plans to split off chip business on Friday -source
* Move is part of measures to offset multi-billion dlr writedown
(Corrects date to Jan. 17 from Jan. 18)
Jan 17 Liberty Media Corp -
* Proposals relating to the acquisition of Formula 1 approved at Liberty Media's special meeting of stockholders
* Liberty Media Corp says acquisition is still expected to close before end of q1 in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.