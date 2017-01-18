BRIEF-KROGER NAMES JERRY CLONTZ PRESIDENT OF MID-ATLANTIC DIVISION
* KROGER ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF JOE FEY, NAMES JERRY CLONTZ PRESIDENT OF MID-ATLANTIC DIVISION
Jan 18 Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd
* Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd reports fiscal year 2016 financial results; provides fiscal year 2017 revenue and net income guidance
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $5.0 million to $8.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump should reconsider his positions on international trade and work to embrace China and its vast market, FedEx Corp's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, one day after Trump made good on a campaign promise to pull out of a major trade deal with Asian allies.