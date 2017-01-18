Colony Capital exits Carrefour's capital
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
Jan 18 Para Resources Inc
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation
* Para Resources Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire an 80% interest in Nicaragua Milling Company Ltd
* Deal shall consist of 40 million common shares in capital of para at a deemed price of C$0.20 per share
* Para Resources says consideration payable to vendors for NML shares to consist of 40 million common shares in capital of co at deemed price of C$0.20per share
* Deal shall also consist of 4 million share purchase warrants of Para
* Para Resources Inc says each warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of Para at a price of C$0.30 for three years from date of issue
* Para Resources says following transaction, and subject to TSXV approval, Sergio Rios, one of the owners of NML, will be appointed a director of Para Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
* Is expanding its home healthcare business in South America with acquisition of Oxymaster, a national sector player in Colombia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Net sales fall 1.7 pct to $5.21 bln (Adds executive comment, shares)