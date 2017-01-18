BRIEF-KROGER NAMES JERRY CLONTZ PRESIDENT OF MID-ATLANTIC DIVISION
* KROGER ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF JOE FEY, NAMES JERRY CLONTZ PRESIDENT OF MID-ATLANTIC DIVISION
Jan 18 Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd says company's previously announced 2017 guidance is reaffirmed
* Tamarack Valley Energy - During quarter, Tamarack achieved production that averaged about 11,453 boe/d (55% liquids) based on December field estimates
* Q4 volumes are 6% higher than previous quarter and 16% higher than 2015 Q4 rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KROGER ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF JOE FEY, NAMES JERRY CLONTZ PRESIDENT OF MID-ATLANTIC DIVISION
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump should reconsider his positions on international trade and work to embrace China and its vast market, FedEx Corp's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, one day after Trump made good on a campaign promise to pull out of a major trade deal with Asian allies.