UPDATE 1-Toshiba board to approve plans to split off chip business on Friday -source
* Move is part of measures to offset multi-billion dlr writedown
Jan 18 Cable One Inc
* Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says deal for $735 million in cash.
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
* Cable ONE Inc says estimated annual cost synergies of $24 million and tax benefit value of approximately $152 million from deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.