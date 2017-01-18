BRIEF-Bruker acquires Nanoindenting Leader Hysitron
* Bruker announces acquisition of Nanoindenting Leader Hysitron
Jan 18 CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Lilly and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals announce agreement for Lilly to acquire CoLucid
* CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc says deal for $46.50 per share
* CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc says deal for $960 million
* CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc says Lilly is expecting to recognize a financial charge of approximately $850 million (no tax benefit), or approximately $0.80 per share from deal
* Deal is an all-cash transaction
* Lilly's reported earnings per share guidance in 2017 is expected to be reduced by amount of charge
* Says data read-out for second phase 3 trial, Spartan, is expected in second half of 2017
* There will be no change to Lilly's non-GAAP earnings per share guidance as a result of this transaction
* Says if Spartan phase 3 trial is positive, submission of Lasmiditan for U.S. Regulatory approval could occur in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 23 Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of artificial limbs, has attracted interest from private equity groups including KKR and CVC for a 20 percent stake in its core business, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
