Jan 18 U.S. Bancorp :

* U.S. Bancorp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.82

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* U.S. Bancorp - net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in q4 of 2016 was $3,004 million, an increase of $133 million (4.6 percent) over Q4 of 2015

* U.S. Bancorp- qtrly return on average common equity 13.1 percent versus 13.7 percent last year

* U.S. Bancorp- provision for credit losses for Q4 of 2016 was $342 million, which was $17 million higher than prior quarter and $37 million higher than Q4 of 2015

* U.S. Bancorp- total net charge-offs in Q4 of 2016 were $322 million, compared with $315 million in Q3 of 2016, and $305 million in Q4 of 2015

* U.S. Bancorp - estimated common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio using Basel III fully implemented standardized approach was 9.1 percent at Dec 31