UPDATE 5-Trump signs order to move controversial oil pipelines forward
* Dakota pipeline would boost capacity out of North Dakota (Adds comment from protester in Cannon Ball, North Dakota)
Jan 18 Command Center Inc
* Command Center reports strong preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 revenue
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $25.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $93.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dakota pipeline would boost capacity out of North Dakota (Adds comment from protester in Cannon Ball, North Dakota)
* CHARTER FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million