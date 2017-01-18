Jan 18 Iradimed Corp

* Iradimed Corporation announces 2017 annual and first quarter financial guidance

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00 to $0.01

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14 to $0.18

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.01 to $0.02

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.07 to $0.08

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $5.2 million to $5.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $23.9 million to $24.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $32.6 million

* Iradimed Corp says at December 31, 2016, company had approximately $1.4 million of backlog remaining