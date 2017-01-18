UPDATE 5-Trump signs order to move controversial oil pipelines forward
* Dakota pipeline would boost capacity out of North Dakota (Adds comment from protester in Cannon Ball, North Dakota)
Jan 18 Primoris Services Corp
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award
* Says its unit rockford corp awarded $680 million pipeline construction award
* The contract is for a pipeline to bring natural gas to virginia and north carolina
* Primoris says estimated rockford's portion of this project to be about $625 million and included that amount in backlog during q3 2016
* Primoris says the additional $55 million will be included in q4 2016 backlog to bring total project award value to $680 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
