* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 revenue $859 million

* Td ameritrade holding corp qtrly net new client assets of approximately $19 billion, an annualized growth rate of 10 percent

* Td ameritrade holding corp qtrly average client trades per day of approximately 487,000, up 11 percent year over year

* Td ameritrade holding corp qtrly net revenues $859 million versus $812 million

* Td ameritrade holding corp - "post-election environment has been positive for our business"

* Td ameritrade holding corp - "we are taking advantage of steepened yield curve, which should benefit future periods"

