Jan 18 Northern Trust Corp

* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11

* Q4 earnings per share $1.11

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northern Trust Corp says qtrly return on average common equity was 11.9 pct versus. 11.71 pct in q3 2016

* Qtrly total assets under management $942.4 billion versus $945.8 last quarter

* Northern Trust - assets under custody and under management were higher for the quarter primarily driven by higher markets

* Quarter end advanced approach common equity tier 1 ratio 12.4 percent versus 11.8 percent at Q3 end

* Northern Trust Corp says qtrly revenue on a FTE basis $1,246.4 million versus. $1,163.3 million last year