Jan 18 New York Mortgage Trust Inc

* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022

* New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022

* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says was increased from previously announced offering of $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes

* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says notes will bear interest at a rate equal to 6.25 pct per year

* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says notes commencing on July 15, 2017 and are expected to mature on January 15, 2022