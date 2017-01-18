Jan 18 Citigroup Inc :

* Citigroup reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings per share of $1.14

* Allowance for loan losses was $12.1 billion at quarter end, or 1.94% of total loans, compared to $12.6 billion

* Fixed Income Markets revenues of $3.0 billion in Q4 2016 increased 36%

* CEO Michael Corbat says "we had a strong finish to 2016, bringing momentum into this year"

* Q4 fixed income markets revenue reflects increased client activity, improved trading conditions in spread products, rates and currencies

* Says "this quarter marks last time we will report results of Citi Holdings separately"

* Qtrly Equity Markets revenues of $694 million increased 15%, driven by improved performance, particularly in derivatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: