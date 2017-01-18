UPDATE 5-Trump signs order to move controversial oil pipelines forward
* Dakota pipeline would boost capacity out of North Dakota (Adds comment from protester in Cannon Ball, North Dakota)
Jan 18 Smartfinancial Inc
* Smartfinancial, inc. Announces launch of public offering of common stock
* Smartfinancial inc says public offering of 1.8 million shares of its common stock
* Smartfinancial -intends to use approximately $12.1 million of net proceeds of offering to redeem its outstanding preferred stock issued to us treasury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dakota pipeline would boost capacity out of North Dakota (Adds comment from protester in Cannon Ball, North Dakota)
* CHARTER FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million