UPDATE 5-Trump signs order to move controversial oil pipelines forward
* Dakota pipeline would boost capacity out of North Dakota (Adds comment from protester in Cannon Ball, North Dakota)
Jan 18 First Community Corp
* First Community Corporation announces record earnings and increased cash dividend
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First Community Corp - net interest income increased on a linked quarter basis to $6.8 million for q4 up from $6.7 million in q3 of 2016
* First Community Corp - net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, increased to 3.35% for q4 of 2016 from 3.29% in q3 of year
* First Community Corp - in quarter, increase in cash dividend to $0.09 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dakota pipeline would boost capacity out of North Dakota (Adds comment from protester in Cannon Ball, North Dakota)
* CHARTER FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million