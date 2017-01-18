BRIEF-CHARTER FINANCIAL SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.06 PER SHARE
* CHARTER FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
Jan 18 Diana Shipping Inc :
* Diana Shipping Inc announces Time Charter contracts for m/v Santa Barbara with Cargill and m/v Salt Lake City with Uniper
* Diana Shipping Inc - charter is expected to commence on January 24, 2017.
* Diana Shipping - gross charter rate is us$12,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for 12 months to maximum fifteen (15) months
* Diana shipping inc says through separate unit entered into time charter contract with Uniper Global Commodities SE for one capesize dry bulk vessels
* Diana shipping -gross charter rate for Uniper Global commodities is $9,000/day, minus 5% commission paid to third parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million
Jan 24 Peabody Energy Corp, the world's largest private sector coal producer, stood by its current bankruptcy exit plan on Tuesday, saying in court papers that no alternative proposal satisfies its reorganization goals.