BRIEF-CHARTER FINANCIAL SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.06 PER SHARE
* CHARTER FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
Jan 18 Community Trust Bancorp Inc :
* Community Trust Bancorp, Inc reports record earnings for the year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.67
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Community Trust Bancorp -net interest income for quarter of $33.4 million was increase of $0.2 million, or 0.6%, from q3 2016 and $0.2 million, or 0.7%, from prior year q4
* Community Trust Bancorp qtrly net interest margin remained flat to prior quarter at 3.66% but decreased 8 basis points from prior year same quarter
* Community Trust Bancorp - likely that it will be cited for 2 violations based on alleged unfair practices with respect to CTB deposit add-on products
* Community Trust Bancorp Inc - "CTBI has evaluated possible violations and their potential financial impact" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CHARTER FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million
Jan 24 Peabody Energy Corp, the world's largest private sector coal producer, stood by its current bankruptcy exit plan on Tuesday, saying in court papers that no alternative proposal satisfies its reorganization goals.