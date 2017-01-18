Jan 18 Rent-a-center Inc
* Rent-A-Center, inc. Announces selected preliminary fourth
quarter 2016 financial information
* Rent-A-Center inc - estimates core u.s. Same store sales
for three months ended december 31, 2016 to be down
approximately 14%
* Rent-A-Center inc - company estimates core u.s. Same store
sales for three months ended december 31, 2016 to be down
approximately 14%
* Rent-A-Center inc - company estimates core u.s. Same store
sales for three months ended december 31, 2016 to be down
approximately 14%
* Rent-A-Center inc - estimates q4 2016 diluted losses per
share on both a gaap basis and excluding special items are
expected to be between $0.20 and $0.30
* Rent-A-Center inc - sees acceptance now same store sales
to be up 1-2% for three months ended december 31, 2016
* Rent-A-Center inc - "company was heavily promotional which
also impacted quarter"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: