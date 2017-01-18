Jan 18 Kinder Morgan Inc -
* Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
* q4 revenue $3,389 million versus $3,636 million last year
* Q4 revenue view $3.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kinder Morgan Inc says combined gross oil production
volumes averaged 53.5 mbbl/d for Q4, down 6 percent from 57.0
mbbl/d for 2015
* Current project backlog is $12.0 billion at quarter-end,
down from $13.0 billion at end of Q3 of 2016
* Kinder Morgan Inc says KMI also expects to invest $3.2
billion in growth projects during 2017
* Kinder Morgan Inc says natural gas pipelines segment's
performance for Q4 of 2016 was impacted by sale of a 50 percent
interest in sng
