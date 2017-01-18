BRIEF-Marcato comments on Virtus' proposed acquisition of Ridgeworth
Jan 18 Mondelez International Inc -
* Bega Cheese to acquire Vegemite and other iconic brands from Mondelz International
* Deal for A$460 million
* Reached an agreement to sell most of its grocery business in Australia and New Zealand to Bega Cheese Limited
* Philadelphia business is not included in deal as it is a Mondelz International Power Brand
* Port Melbourne manufacturing site will transfer to Bega as part of this agreement
* Transaction adds Vegemite brand and other grocery brands to Bega's portfolio
* Transaction adds Vegemite brand and other grocery brands to Bega's portfolio
* Net sales fall 1.7 pct to $5.21 bln (Adds details, background)
Jan 24 Packaging company WestRock Company will buy Multi Packaging Solutions International Ltd for about $1.39 billion to boost its portfolio of products that serve the spirits, confectionary, and cosmetics markets.