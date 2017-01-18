Jan 18 Paragon Offshore Plc
* Paragon Offshore announces agreement in principle to
support a new plan of reorganization with term lenders and
revolver lenders
* Paragon Offshore Plc - agreement eliminates approximately
$2.4 billion of debt through combination of cash and
equitization
* Paragon Offshore Plc - secured term lenders and secured
revolver lenders projected to receive their pro rata share of
approximately $421 million in cash
* Paragon Offshore Plc - expects to emerge from chapter 11
process with approximately $190 million of cash on hand
* Paragon Offshore Plc - existing shareholders are not
expected to receive a recovery under new plan
* Paragon Offshore Plc - unsecured bondholders projected to
receive approximately $50 million in cash
* Paragon Offshore Plc - new debt will permit co to obtain
up to an aggregate face amount of $35 million in letters of
credit senior to new debt
* Paragon Offshore-reached agreement with secured lenders
which eliminates all of previous debt from company's balance
sheet
* Paragon Offshore-secured term lenders and secured revolver
lenders projected to receive approximately 58% of new common
equity subject to adjustments
* Paragon Offshore Plc - currently developing and expects to
file new plan and a new disclosure statement with respect to new
plan in next few weeks
* Paragon Offshore Plc - unsecured bondholders projected to
receive approximately 42% of new common equity subject to
certain adjustments
* Paragon Offshore-secured lenders will be entitled to
appoint a majority of reorganized company's new board of
directors upon emergence from bankruptcy
* Paragon Offshore Plc says company will seek to obtain
court approval of new plan and emerge from chapter 11 as soon as
possible in first half of 2017
